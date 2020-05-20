Ceres Solutions Co-op announces 2020 Scholars

CRAWFORDSVILLE — On behalf of thousands of local farmer members, the employees of Ceres Solutions Cooperative have the pleasure of announcing ten Scholarship Award recipients. The awards are being presented at school achievement programs, and presenting has been a challenge this year, however, we want to celebrate the students and families.
“We are pleased to support these future leaders of our industry through this scholarship program,‘ says Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions; “It is important for us to consistently invest in local youth. As a Cooperative, it is one of our core commitments to give back to local communities in which we serve.‘
Selection criteria emphasize involvement in agricultural youth groups such as 4-H and FFA. Students must be children or grandchildren of current cooperative members or employees of the cooperative to apply for the high school scholarships. It is estimated that the co-op and its predecessor co-ops have invested more than $230,000 in scholarships to local students.
The 2020 Ceres Solutions Scholarship recipient:
• Owen Bontekoe, of Marion, MI — Owen is the son of Mark and Katrina Bontekoe and plans to pursue a Business degree at Northwood University this fall.
