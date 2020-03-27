First Baptist Church of Cadillac
All church programming will be suspended through April 5. Facebook live stream Sundays at 11 am. Messages will be recorded and can be found on your YouTube channel at First Baptist Cadillac.
Will be hosting a one time drive up food pantry on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Non-perishable and cash donations can be dropped off on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Cadillac Christin Reformed Church
All gatherings and services canceled through April 5. We will be offering online videos to our email congregation list on Sundays mornings.
First Congregational Church
No worship services on Sundays in March.
First Presbyterian Church
No worship services or events in Mach. We will be live streaming services on Sundays at cadillacfpc.org.
Church of Discovery
Has suspended all church activities for two weeks starting on Tuesday, March 17.
Living Light Christian Church
Living Light has temporarily canceled all of its regularly scheduled meetings in person and is sharing links to prerecorded teachings and worship resources via email and our website livinglightchurch.com. We will continue to meet together to encourage and share with each other in various online platforms.
Family Life Center Food Pantry will remain open at its normal times, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Food Will be boxed and elivered directly to vehicles.
Feeding America Food Distribution will also take place at our building this Thursday. Food will be boxed and delivered directly to vehicles.
