LUTHER — Alonzo Woodruff is interred and recognized with a special grave marker at the Valley Cemetery in Luther. Mr. Woodruff, a Union Sharpshooter, was awarded the Medal of Honor for gallantry above and beyond the call of duty.
Alonzo and wife Harriet (Hill), a Luther resident, divided their time between Luther and Ionia. The Ionia post office is named The Alonzo Woodruff P.O. Also, a commemorative statue at the Ionia court house recognizes Mr. Woodruff.
Old-timers will remember a section of M-63 in Luther that is named Woodruff Hill. Alonzo lived to the age of 95.
