Class of 2020

Name:
Sydney Thiebaut, Cadillac High School
Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with thunderstorms. Some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: June 9, 2020 @ 8:09 pm
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.