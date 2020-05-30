Class of 2020

Rory Holt, Cadillac High School
- Delivering the freshness
- MHSAA unveils guidelines for return to sports
- Cadillac barber closes after state cites executive order violation
- 'People are starved to get out and do something'
- No new cases, no new info on Wexford County death
- Heat stunts morel growth in Northern Michigan but a few good weeks remain for whites
- Hazardous waste day in Cadillac
- National Guard summoned to aid cities amid police clashes
- Organizers of Cadillac Freedom Festival plan to go ahead with event July 3-5
- Jimmy Johns coming to Cadillac Lofts
- Dinner for two with wine and music
- Harold James Miller
- Locals, visitors hit stores and restaurants as region re-opens
- CHS seniors going on a cruise
- Jan Kelly retires from position of Wexford County court reporter
- No new local COVID-19 cases but spikes in Newaygo, Oceana counties
- For some, the question of whether or not to wear a mask is about more than health
- Wexford County has 3rd COVID-19 death
