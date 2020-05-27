Class of 2020

Name:
Corra Barnard, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attended Ferris State University.
Fondest school memory:
Meeting people and developing close relationships with them.
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 4:46 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.