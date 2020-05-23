Class of 2020

Name:
Ethan John Chandler, Lake City High School
Future plans:
To continue to work hard and weld.
Fondest school memory:
Beating McBain in football six years in a row. I miss those days.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 5:50 pm
