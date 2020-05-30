Class of 2020

Name:
Susan Huckle, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Eastern Michigan University to study Exercise Science and Psychology, running cross country and track there also.
Fondest Memory:
The good times I've had with my friends.
Name:
Susan Huckle, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Eastern Michigan University to study Exercise Science and Psychology, running cross country and track there also.
Fondest Memory:
The good times I've had with my friends.
Cadillac News
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.