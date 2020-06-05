Class of 2020 By Staff Cadillac News Jun 5, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo — Jared Smith Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name:Jared Smith, Cadillac High School Cadillac News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Class Of 2020 Latest News Cadillac family enjoys fishing for lost treasure with magnets Osceola sheriff won't investigate businesses in violation of governor's executive order Small seaplane crashes at Wexford County Airport, no serious injuries reported Michigan Senate: Train police on bias, de-escalation CAPS asking families to fill out end of year survey No new COVID-19 cases locally on Thursday Lake County sheriff to join demonstrators Monday in 'moment of silence' for George Floyd 'Mr. Chevy' picks up his second 'last' Impala at Classic Chevrolet Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrandon Carl WrightPine River music teacher retires after 40 years in educationCAPS planning for future, next fallMarch for Criminal Justice Reform event in Cadillac canceledInside the Cadillac LoftsOrganizers plan 'March for Criminal Justice Reform' this Saturday in CadillacStephen Charles ScottJan Kelly retires from position of Wexford County court reporterReed City Police looking for information on vehicle break-insCadillac barber closes after state cites executive order violation Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.