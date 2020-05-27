Class of 2020

Name:
Makayla Knight, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
Attending Oakland University in the fall.
Fondest school memory:
Winning basketball games and feeling the support from the community.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 10:28 pm
