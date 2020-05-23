Class of 2020

Name:
Chloe Comstock, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Grand Valley State to pursue a degree in Speech Pathology.
Fondest school memory:
My volleyball team and me winning regionals my sophomore year.
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 5:50 pm
Name:
Chloe Comstock, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Grand Valley State to pursue a degree in Speech Pathology.
Fondest school memory:
My volleyball team and me winning regionals my sophomore year.
Cadillac News
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.