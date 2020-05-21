Class of 2020

Name:
Anastacia Beydoun, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Oakland University Honors college pursuing a career in Occupational/Physical Therapy.
Fondest school memory:
Being able to see and laugh with friends every day.
