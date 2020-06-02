Class of 2020

Name:
Garrett Losinski, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
Thirteenth year at Baker College.
Fondest school memory:
Haning with the boys.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy overnight with heavy thunderstorms becoming likely. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 9:49 pm
