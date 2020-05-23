Class of 2020

Name:
Madelin Arrington, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
13th-year program in Criminal Justice and EMT training.
Fondest school memory:
Cheering at home football games and making friends with the other team's cheerleaders.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 5:50 pm
Cadillac News
