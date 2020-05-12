Class of 2020 Salutatorian
Name:
Lane Ruppert, Pine River High School
Is the son of Brent and Amie Ruppert.
Future plans:
Lane’s future plans are to attend Central Michigan University and obtain a Bachelor’s Science Degree in Business with an emphasis in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
School memory:
During his high school career, Lane has lettered three years in varsity football and basketball and four years in varsity baseball. Lane served as Captain multiple years in basketball and football. During this time Lane earned multiple All-Conference, All-District, All-Area, and Academic All-State Awards. Lane was named Senior Male Athlete of the Year for the Class of 2020. Lane has also been a member of Leadership for one year and the National Honor Society for three years.
