Class of 2020

  Grace Beebe, Pine River High School

Is the daughter of Jeremy Beebe and Melissa Michalski.

 Grace plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Therapy.

 Grace has participated in Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field, Cross-Country, Marching Band,  Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble for the last four years.  Grace has also been a member of multiple destination imagination teams.  Grace has completed the Michigan Transfer Agreement where through Dual Enrollment she earned 30 credit hours.  Grace has also been a member of NHS and Lions of Michigan All-State Band. 

 

