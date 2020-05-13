Class of 2020

Class Valedictorian for the Class or 2020
Name:
Grace Beebe, Pine River High School
Is the daughter of Jeremy Beebe and Melissa Michalski.
Future plans:
Grace plans to attend Eastern Michigan University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Therapy.
School memory:
Grace has participated in Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field, Cross-Country, Marching Band, Jazz Band, Solo and Ensemble for the last four years. Grace has also been a member of multiple destination imagination teams. Grace has completed the Michigan Transfer Agreement where through Dual Enrollment she earned 30 credit hours. Grace has also been a member of NHS and Lions of Michigan All-State Band.
