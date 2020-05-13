Class of 2020
Courtesy photo — Daria Lindquist

Name:

Daria Lindquist, Pine River High School

Future Plans:

Attend Michigan State University, major in Political Science-Pre Law, and minor in Law, Justice, and Public Policy.

Fondest School Memory:

My favorite memories outside of sports were made in my outdoor environmental science class sophomore year. We were always experiencing new things as a group and making so many memories on fishing trips, camping trips, and just being outside. High school wouldn't have been the same without this class and my three best friends I took it with.

