Class of 2020

Name:
Daria Lindquist, Pine River High School
Future Plans:
Attend Michigan State University, major in Political Science-Pre Law, and minor in Law, Justice, and Public Policy.
Fondest School Memory:
My favorite memories outside of sports were made in my outdoor environmental science class sophomore year. We were always experiencing new things as a group and making so many memories on fishing trips, camping trips, and just being outside. High school wouldn't have been the same without this class and my three best friends I took it with.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.