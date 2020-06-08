Class of 2020

Name:
Gabreilla Wood, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Rochester University for a degree in Early childhood Education.
Fondest school memory:
Meeting all my friends and creating special bonds with them.
Name:
Gabreilla Wood, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Rochester University for a degree in Early childhood Education.
Fondest school memory:
Meeting all my friends and creating special bonds with them.
Cadillac News
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.