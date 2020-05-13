Class Valedictorian for Class of 2020
Name:
Rebecca Horan, Pine River High School
Is the daughter of Jeff Horan and Tamra Smith.
Future plans:
Rebecca plans to attend Ferris State University to study Biology and then pursue a graduate program to become a Physician’s Assistant.
School memory:
Rebecca has been a member of Band and Destination Imagination for the last four years. Rebecca has lettered in Cross Country and Track the last four years where she has earned multiple All-Conference titles. Rebecca lettered in basketball for two years. Rebecca served as secretary of the National Honor Society where she was a member for three years and also served as Vice President of the Senior Class, and Co-President of the Osceola Youth Advisory Council. While attending the Health Science Careers Program at CTC for the last two years, Rebecca was a member of the National Technical Honor Society.
