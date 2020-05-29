Class of 2020 By Staff Cadillac News May 29, 2020 May 29, 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo — Philip Fewless Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name:Philip Fewless, Cadillac High School Future plans:To attend Central Michigan University. Cadillac News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Class Of 2020 Latest News Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis Trump strikes China over virus, Hong Kong and student visas China says US action on Hong Kong 'doomed to fail' The Latest: Pakistan allows international flights to resume Officer charged with George Floyd's death as protests flare Police: 1 dead after shots fired at protesters in Detroit Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services Police spokeswoman: One dead after shot or shots fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit; no officer involved Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOrganizers of Cadillac Freedom Festival plan to go ahead with event July 3-5Jimmy Johns coming to Cadillac LoftsDinner for two with wine and musicHarold James MillerLocals, visitors hit stores and restaurants as region re-opensCHS seniors going on a cruiseNo new local COVID-19 cases but spikes in Newaygo, Oceana countiesJan Kelly retires from position of Wexford County court reporterFor some, the question of whether or not to wear a mask is about more than healthWexford County has 3rd COVID-19 death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.