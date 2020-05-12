Class of 2020
Courtesy photo — Sophie Johnson

Class Valedictorian for Class of 2020

  Name:

  Sophie Johnson, Pine River area High School

Is the daughter of William and Angela Johnson. 

Future plans:

Sophie plans on attending Ferris State University and majoring in Elementary Education.

School memory:

Sophie lettered for four years in Volleyball.  Sophie was a member of NHS for three years and Leadership for the last four years. During her time in Leadership, Sophie has served as President and served as a mentor and tutor. Sophie also has served on the Yearbook Committee.

