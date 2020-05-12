Class Valedictorian for Class of 2020
Name:
Sophie Johnson, Pine River area High School
Is the daughter of William and Angela Johnson.
Future plans:
Sophie plans on attending Ferris State University and majoring in Elementary Education.
School memory:
Sophie lettered for four years in Volleyball. Sophie was a member of NHS for three years and Leadership for the last four years. During her time in Leadership, Sophie has served as President and served as a mentor and tutor. Sophie also has served on the Yearbook Committee.
