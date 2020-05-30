Class of 2020

Name:
Grace Hoffman, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Northwestern College and CMU for a degree in Elementary Ed.
Fondest school memory:
Mrs. Pritchard's class and Mr. Schaefer's college prep class.
