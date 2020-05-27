Class of 2020

Name:
Brooke Lorenz, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Michigan State University.
Fondest school memory:
When the student section yelled happy birthday to me at our home volleyball game.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 10:28 pm
