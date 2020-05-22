Class of 2020 By Staff Cadillac News May 22, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo — Adam Bosman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Name: Adam Bosman, Cadillac High School Cadillac News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Class Of 2020 Latest News Local restaurants, retailers reopen after restrictions loosened amid pandemic Holding out hope: Cadillac News Meet ‘postponed’ Cadillac residents will pay 7.5% for water, 5% for sewer service Whitmer reopens auto dealerships, retail businesses by appointment, authorizes nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures Slagle-Harrietta Fire receives USDA grant for 800 MHz equipment Higher than normal temperature for the weekend; More rain in the forecast Lake County has a new COVID-19 case Harwell announces run for Missaukee Prosecutor's office Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCadillac man competes on JEOPARDY tonightTustin couple surprised by unwelcomed visitor with craving for bird seedGovernor Whitmer Reopens Retail, Restaurants, and Offices in Wexford, Missaukee countiesOrganizers cancel this year's Buckley Old Engine Show; say it would have been 'virtually impossible'City holding hearing on Cadillac Lofts Brownfield PlanGov. says Northern Michigan can partially re-open FridayPandemic can't rain on their paradeManistee, Muskegon rivers swollen with rain runoff; flooding possible todayMerritt Speedway opening for Memorial Day weekendShirley A. Truesdale Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.