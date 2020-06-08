Class of 2020

Name:
Elise Windover, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Kendal College of Art and Design for a degree in fine Arts/Sculpture and Functional Art.
Fondest school memory:
How the band became a family.
Name:
Elise Windover, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Kendal College of Art and Design for a degree in fine Arts/Sculpture and Functional Art.
Fondest school memory:
How the band became a family.
Cadillac News
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.