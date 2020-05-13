Class of 2020

Name:
Raven Kaleniecki, Pine River High School
Future plans:
To work and save up money to go to college to be a vet.
My fondest school memory:
Was my Outdoor Science camping trip, it was very fun!
Updated: May 13, 2020 @ 10:30 pm
