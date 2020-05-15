Class of 2020

Name:
Mckensey Kendall, Mesick High School
Future plans:
I will be attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago next fall to attain a BFA in Studio.
Fondest school memory:
My fondest high school memory was hosting an annual “School Christmas‘ the last day before Christmas break since 8th grade. It grew larger and larger until we needed two lunch tables to hold all the presents and nearly the whole cafeteria was involved.
