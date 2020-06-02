Class of 2020

Name:
Ian Lilly, Cadillac High School
Future plans:
To attend Grand Valley State, studying Biomedical Engineering.
Fondest school memory:
Being part of the best boys soccer team in school history in my junior year.
Updated: June 2, 2020 @ 9:29 pm
