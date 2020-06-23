Saginaw Valley State University

UNIVERSITY CENTER — About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.

Among those graduates was:

• Kinzie Sikkema, of Marion

 

Northern Michigan University

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announces the Dean’s List for the Winter 2020 semester.

The following students in your area qualified with a grade point average of 4.00.

• Cadillac

Riley Garland

LeAnne Marcotte

Brittney Smith

• Manton

Mason Baker

 

The following students in your area qualified with a grade point average of 3.50-3.99.

• Cadillac

Jack Baumeister

Kendra Day

Abby Hearth

Paige Leach

Michaela Marcotte

Annika Nelson

William Podzamsky

Karsyn Rogers

 • Evart

Natalie Belleville

 • Leroy

Brandon Stone

 • Manton

Anthony Cergnul

Kaylee Lutke     

• Reed City

Ian MacDonald

 

Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the winter 2020 semester concluding in April.

• Boon

Hanna N. Liptak

• Cadillac   

Daniel J. Bottke

Kaya E. Dahlquist

Nathaniel A. Dietlin

Mary F. Erickson

Elizabeth J. Kennard

Lina A. Meyjes

Caleb A. Mitchell

Carissa J. Mitchell

Taylor E. Mosher

Sanna M. Posthumus Meyjes

Kallie L. Poulos

Elizabeth L. Pyles

Chase A. Pylkas

Allison C. Smith

Justin R. Smith

Derek A. Tonello

• Evart

Austin R. Hamilton

Braydon L. Spaugh

• Harrietta

Hunter P. Wojciechowski

• Lake City

Ashley R. Balcer

Hollie J. Eising

Michael J. Grieb

Devin J. Morris

• Leroy

Erika N. Peterson

Adrianna N. Stone

Carissa L. Yeomans

Sarah M. Zimmerman

• Mc Bain

Dakota J. Hamman

Jordon T. Mosher

• Reed City

Catherine E. Kettner

Alyssa R. Olds

• Sears

Chase M. Schildhouse

     

Mid Michigan College

HARRISON — Mid Michigan College announces its honor students for the winter 2020 semester.

President’s list 4.0-grade point average:

• Cadillac

Brieonna Schepers

• Evart

Mikayla Wallace

Hersey

Page Earls

• McBain

Olivia Koopman

• Sears

Tia McCauley

• Tustin

Jonathan Stahl

     

Dean’s list 3.5 - 3.99-grade point average:

• Cadillac

Jacob Barnes

• Evart

Alijandra Jones

Macey Wallace

• McBain

Spencer Quist

• Mesick

Hunter Sutton

• Midland

Nicholas Coon

Sarah Field

     

Scholars list six or more, but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average:

• Cadillac

Grace Leonard

Hannah Smith

Elizabeth Wisner

• Evart

Abigail Apsey

Dayna Casey

Rose Clark

Kendra Foster

Arthur Kunitzer II

Kaylee Ladd

Elizabeth Lockhart

Sam Moore

Haley Moore

Sarah Nelson

Sydney VanBuren

• Manton

Tekoa Marshall

• Marion

William Bennett

Teagan Cox

Riley Kischnick

Oghosasse Osadiaye

Payton Raymond

Michel Romero

Darian Troost

Sarah VanPolen

Andrea Weaver

• McBain

Olyvia Nederhood

Marley Neverth

Alex Sutten

• Reed City

Blaiz Marlow

• Sears

Livia Hopkins

Katherine Witbeck

• Tustin

Issac Dunham

