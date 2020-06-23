Saginaw Valley State University
UNIVERSITY CENTER — About 800 students graduated from Saginaw Valley State University following the 2020 winter semester.
Among those graduates was:
• Kinzie Sikkema, of Marion
Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announces the Dean’s List for the Winter 2020 semester.
The following students in your area qualified with a grade point average of 4.00.
• Cadillac
Riley Garland
LeAnne Marcotte
Brittney Smith
• Manton
Mason Baker
The following students in your area qualified with a grade point average of 3.50-3.99.
• Cadillac
Jack Baumeister
Kendra Day
Abby Hearth
Paige Leach
Michaela Marcotte
Annika Nelson
William Podzamsky
Karsyn Rogers
• Evart
Natalie Belleville
• Leroy
Brandon Stone
• Manton
Anthony Cergnul
Kaylee Lutke
• Reed City
Ian MacDonald
Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the winter 2020 semester concluding in April.
• Boon
Hanna N. Liptak
• Cadillac
Daniel J. Bottke
Kaya E. Dahlquist
Nathaniel A. Dietlin
Mary F. Erickson
Elizabeth J. Kennard
Lina A. Meyjes
Caleb A. Mitchell
Carissa J. Mitchell
Taylor E. Mosher
Sanna M. Posthumus Meyjes
Kallie L. Poulos
Elizabeth L. Pyles
Chase A. Pylkas
Allison C. Smith
Justin R. Smith
Derek A. Tonello
• Evart
Austin R. Hamilton
Braydon L. Spaugh
• Harrietta
Hunter P. Wojciechowski
• Lake City
Ashley R. Balcer
Hollie J. Eising
Michael J. Grieb
Devin J. Morris
• Leroy
Erika N. Peterson
Adrianna N. Stone
Carissa L. Yeomans
Sarah M. Zimmerman
• Mc Bain
Dakota J. Hamman
Jordon T. Mosher
• Reed City
Catherine E. Kettner
Alyssa R. Olds
• Sears
Chase M. Schildhouse
Mid Michigan College
HARRISON — Mid Michigan College announces its honor students for the winter 2020 semester.
President’s list 4.0-grade point average:
• Cadillac
Brieonna Schepers
• Evart
Mikayla Wallace
Hersey
Page Earls
• McBain
Olivia Koopman
• Sears
Tia McCauley
• Tustin
Jonathan Stahl
Dean’s list 3.5 - 3.99-grade point average:
• Cadillac
Jacob Barnes
• Evart
Alijandra Jones
Macey Wallace
• McBain
Spencer Quist
• Mesick
Hunter Sutton
• Midland
Nicholas Coon
Sarah Field
Scholars list six or more, but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average:
• Cadillac
Grace Leonard
Hannah Smith
Elizabeth Wisner
• Evart
Abigail Apsey
Dayna Casey
Rose Clark
Kendra Foster
Arthur Kunitzer II
Kaylee Ladd
Elizabeth Lockhart
Sam Moore
Haley Moore
Sarah Nelson
Sydney VanBuren
• Manton
Tekoa Marshall
• Marion
William Bennett
Teagan Cox
Riley Kischnick
Oghosasse Osadiaye
Payton Raymond
Michel Romero
Darian Troost
Sarah VanPolen
Andrea Weaver
• McBain
Olyvia Nederhood
Marley Neverth
Alex Sutten
• Reed City
Blaiz Marlow
• Sears
Livia Hopkins
Katherine Witbeck
• Tustin
Issac Dunham
