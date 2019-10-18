Elizabeth Pechota of Cadillac is in Alma College's production of 'The Music Man'
ALMA — Elizabeth Pechota of Cadillac is in the Alma College Theatre production of "The Music Man." Pechota plays the part of Mrs. Paroo, Marian's mother, and is majoring in general studies.
There are three Alma elementary students, eight local middle and high school students, and four additional adults.
"Because The Music Man is a classic audience favorite that requires a large cast, it gave us a chance to invite community members to be part of the company," says Scott Mackenzie, director and department chair of Theatre and Dance. "I am hoping that we can establish a good town/gown tradition for the future as we plan to produce large musicals every other year."
Manton student graduates from Northern Michigan University
MARQUETTE — Jeanna King of Manton graduated with an associate's degree in General University Studies from Northern Michigan University in August.
