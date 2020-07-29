Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2020 semester in April.
Cadillac:
Nathaniel A. Dietlin, BS;
Katelyn M. Erickson, BS;
Caleb A. Mitchell, BS;
Allison C. Smith, BSW
Harrietta:
Stephanie E. Rann, PSYS, SPSYPR
Lake City:
Hollie J. Eising, BS
Leroy:
Adrianna N. Stone, BS
Manton:
Emily R. Bode, DPT
McBain:
Paula L. Vredenburg, MPH
