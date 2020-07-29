Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were graduated at the conclusion of the Winter 2020 semester in April.

 

Cadillac:

Nathaniel A. Dietlin, BS;

Katelyn M. Erickson, BS;

Caleb A. Mitchell, BS;

Allison C. Smith, BSW

Harrietta:

Stephanie E. Rann, PSYS, SPSYPR

Lake City:

Hollie J. Eising, BS

Leroy:

Adrianna N. Stone, BS 

Manton:

Emily R. Bode, DPT 

McBain:

Paula L. Vredenburg, MPH

