National University of Health Sciences
LOMBARD, IL — Jordan Jackson of Lake City recently received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the National University of Health Sciences.
Northwestern Michigan college
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College announces it's Dean's list for the Summer 2020 semester.
Missaukee County
• French, Makayla
• McGhee, Carilynn
Wexford County
• Feister, Jessica
• Foreman, Kylie
• Gullekson, Emma
• Knapp, Trevor
