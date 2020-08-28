National University of Health Sciences

LOMBARD, IL — Jordan Jackson of Lake City recently received a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the National University of Health Sciences.

 

Northwestern Michigan college

TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College announces it's Dean's list for the Summer 2020 semester.

 

Missaukee County

• French, Makayla

• McGhee, Carilynn

 

Wexford County

• Feister, Jessica

• Foreman, Kylie

• Gullekson, Emma

• Knapp, Trevor

 

