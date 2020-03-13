ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces its graduation list for Fall 2019.
• Cadillac
David M. Anderson
Joleen A. Augustat
Kelsi M. Gaunt
Christopher C. Mayer
• McBain
Melisa A. Bazuin
• Tustin
Brooke N. Kovacic
HOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
Laryn C. Kenwabikise
BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University announces its Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
•McBain
Caroline Cook
MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University announces its honor’s list for December 2019.
• Cadillac
Tyler Barczewski
Amber Louise Blackmer
Libby Catherine Blackmer
James Canfield
Kathleen Helen Canfield
Theresa Marie Clark
Gabrielle Nicole Kapuscinski
Paul A Kurtzman
Madison Marie Lux
Daniel Carl McMurray
Jessica Lynn Netzley
Cassandra Jo O’Hagan
Brandon Dean Rohn
Alexandra Rae Snyder
Natalie Jane Sterner
Jeremy Scott Ward
• Manton
Christine Dean
Julia Nicole Parker
Gabrielle Marie Russo
• Lake City
Nicholas Andrew Cebulski
Collin Eric Hinkston
Sara Lynn Jenema
Ally Lynn Richardson
Emma Lee Mae Wilton
• McBain
Eli Anders Nelson
Kayla Whipple
• Evart
Christian Thomas Booher
Laura Junker
Jonathan Slaughter
• LeRoy
Grant Keith Ruppert
Allyson Elizabeth Stokely
Jenelle Marlene Straathof
• Reed City
Alexis Erin Bruce
Madelin Mora
Bethany Renee Moss
MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University announces the graduation list for December 2019.
• Cadillac
Savannah Lemke
Malorie Bosscher
Paul Kurtzman
Cassandra O’Hagan
Jonathon Skinner
Jeremy Ward
• Manton
Ana Garcia
• Falmouth
Maria Bode
• Lake City
Corrina Cebulski
Kelsey Chase
Hannah Emond
Taylor Rainier
Tiffany Richardson
• Evart
David Zinger
• LeRoy
Grant Ruppert
• Marion
James Johnson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.