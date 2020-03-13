ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces its graduation list for Fall 2019.

• Cadillac

David M. Anderson

Joleen A. Augustat

Kelsi M. Gaunt

Christopher C. Mayer

• McBain

Melisa A. Bazuin

• Tustin

Brooke N. Kovacic

 

HOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.

Laryn C. Kenwabikise

 

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University announces its Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.

•McBain

Caroline Cook

 

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University announces its honor’s list for December 2019.

• Cadillac

Tyler Barczewski

Amber Louise Blackmer

Libby Catherine Blackmer

James Canfield

Kathleen Helen Canfield

Theresa Marie Clark

Gabrielle Nicole Kapuscinski

Paul A Kurtzman

Madison Marie Lux

Daniel Carl McMurray

Jessica Lynn Netzley

Cassandra Jo O’Hagan

Brandon Dean Rohn

Alexandra Rae Snyder

Natalie Jane Sterner

Jeremy Scott Ward

• Manton

Christine Dean

Julia Nicole Parker

Gabrielle Marie Russo

• Lake City

Nicholas Andrew Cebulski

Collin Eric Hinkston

Sara Lynn Jenema

Ally Lynn Richardson

Emma Lee Mae Wilton

• McBain

Eli Anders Nelson

Kayla Whipple

• Evart

Christian Thomas Booher

Laura Junker

Jonathan Slaughter

• LeRoy

Grant Keith Ruppert

Allyson Elizabeth Stokely

Jenelle Marlene Straathof

• Reed City

Alexis Erin Bruce

Madelin Mora

Bethany Renee Moss

 

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University announces the graduation list for December 2019.

• Cadillac

Savannah Lemke

Malorie Bosscher

Paul Kurtzman

Cassandra O’Hagan

Jonathon Skinner

Jeremy Ward

• Manton

Ana Garcia

• Falmouth

Maria Bode

• Lake City

Corrina Cebulski

Kelsey Chase

Hannah Emond

Taylor Rainier

Tiffany Richardson

• Evart

David Zinger

• LeRoy

Grant Ruppert

• Marion

James Johnson

