University of Illinois
URBANA, IL — Clara Jurik, who recently completed her second year of veterinary education, has received an award from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, one of only 30 veterinary schools in the United States. Jurik was a recipient of the Dr. Frances Joan Masser Scholarship, given to a veterinary student in good academic standing. Jurik graduated from Mesick Jr./Sr. High School in Mesick, Mich., in 2014. She then attended Hope College in Holland, Mich., earning a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2018.
At the College of Veterinary Medicine, Jurik serves as the treasurer of the Illinois Student Chapter of the American Association of Feline Practitioners. She is also a member of the Veterinary Business Management Association, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Production Medicine Club, and the Integrative Medicine Club.
Central Michigan University
MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University has announced it's honor list for the spring 2020 semester.
Lake City:
Nicholas Andrew Cebulski, Sophomore
Kathryn Kelly Ciraulo, Junior
Collin Eric Hinkston, Senior
Sara Lynn Jenema, Junior
Emma Lee Mae Wilton, Senior
McBain:
Eli Anders Nelson, Junior
Kayla Whipple, Sophomore
Evart:
Christian Thomas Booher, Sophomore
Laura Junker, Sophomore
Jonathan Slaughter, Senior
LeRoy:
Allyson Elizabeth Stokely, Junior
Jenelle Marlene Straathof, Junior
Marion:
Feather Denise Butler, Senior
Whitney Colberg, Sophomore
Reed City:
Alexis Erin Bruce, Freshman
Karalyn Marie Hulliberger, Junior
Bethany Renee Moss, Junior
Tustin:
Jared Dunham, Sophomore
Cadillac:
Christian David Birtles, Sophomore
Amber Louise Blackmer, Senior
Libby Catherine Blackmer, Freshman
Kathleen Helen Canfield, Senior
Theresa Marie Clark, Junior
Jordan Ann Healey, Junior
Gabrielle Nicole Kapuscinski, Junior
Madison Marie Lux, Senior
Shannon Sophia Metzger, Junior
Jessica Lynn Netzley, Senior
Gabrielle Marie Russo, Freshman
Alexandra Rae Snyder, Junior
Natalie Jane Sterner, Senior
Manton:
Ysabel Faye McBride, Sophomore
Julia Nicole Parker, Freshman
