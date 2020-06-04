University of Illinois

URBANA, IL — Clara Jurik, who recently completed her second year of veterinary education, has received an award from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine, one of only 30 veterinary schools in the United States. Jurik was a recipient of the Dr. Frances Joan Masser Scholarship, given to a veterinary student in good academic standing. Jurik graduated from Mesick Jr./Sr. High School in Mesick, Mich., in 2014. She then attended Hope College in Holland, Mich., earning a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2018.

 At the College of Veterinary Medicine, Jurik serves as the treasurer of the Illinois Student Chapter of the American Association of Feline Practitioners. She is also a member of the Veterinary Business Management Association, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, the Production Medicine Club, and the Integrative Medicine Club.

 

Central Michigan University

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University has announced it's honor list for the spring 2020 semester.

 

Lake City:

Nicholas Andrew Cebulski, Sophomore

Kathryn Kelly Ciraulo, Junior

Collin Eric Hinkston, Senior

Sara Lynn Jenema, Junior

Emma Lee Mae Wilton, Senior

McBain:

Eli Anders Nelson, Junior

Kayla Whipple, Sophomore

 

Evart:

Christian Thomas Booher, Sophomore

Laura Junker, Sophomore

Jonathan Slaughter, Senior

 

LeRoy:

Allyson Elizabeth Stokely, Junior

Jenelle Marlene Straathof, Junior

 

Marion:

Feather Denise Butler, Senior

Whitney Colberg, Sophomore

 

Reed City:

Alexis Erin Bruce, Freshman

Karalyn Marie Hulliberger, Junior

Bethany Renee Moss, Junior

 

Tustin:

Jared Dunham, Sophomore

 

Cadillac:

Christian David Birtles, Sophomore

Amber Louise Blackmer, Senior

Libby Catherine Blackmer, Freshman

Kathleen Helen Canfield, Senior

Theresa Marie Clark, Junior

Jordan Ann Healey, Junior

Gabrielle Nicole Kapuscinski, Junior

Madison Marie Lux, Senior

Shannon Sophia Metzger, Junior

Jessica Lynn Netzley, Senior

Gabrielle Marie Russo, Freshman

Alexandra Rae Snyder, Junior

Natalie Jane Sterner, Senior

 

Manton:

Ysabel Faye McBride, Sophomore

Julia Nicole Parker, Freshman

