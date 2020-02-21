John named to Olivet President’s List

OLIVET — Ninety-five of Olivet College’s highest achieving students have been named to the 2019 fall semester President’s List. To make the President’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

• Cadillac:

Tori John

 

Local students named SVSU’s President’s List

UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 500 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the fall 2019 semester President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.

• Marion:

Kylie Sikkema

• Cadillac:

Jamie Dekraker

 

Local students graduate from SVSU

UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 500 students earned academic degrees from Saginaw Valley State University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.

• Marion:

Katrina Carrigan

• Cadillac:

Alyssa Fisher

Amber Gillespie

Jordan Weaver

• Tustin:

Haley Ludviksen

Devyn Powell

• Mesick:

Kennedy Marker

• Boon:

Claire Oswalt

• LeRoy:

Brooke Sebastiano

 

 

Local students named to SVSU’s Dean’s List

UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

• Tustin:

Isaac Peterson

Tyler Neuman

Brandon Neuman

• McBain:

Sarah Mentel

Abigail Dick

• Marion:

Kinzie Sikkema

• Cadillac:

Clayton McCarthy

Alexis Sims

• LeRoy:

Shiloh Ruppert

• Lake City:

Elisabeth Brown

Haley Heistand

 

 

Miller named to SHU’s Dean’s List

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University recently announced its dean’s and academic achievement lists for the fall semester 2019.

• Marion:

Jessica Miller, Nursing RN completion

