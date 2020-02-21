John named to Olivet President’s List
OLIVET — Ninety-five of Olivet College’s highest achieving students have been named to the 2019 fall semester President’s List. To make the President’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
• Cadillac:
Tori John
Local students named SVSU’s President’s List
UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 500 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the fall 2019 semester President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
• Marion:
Kylie Sikkema
• Cadillac:
Jamie Dekraker
Local students graduate from SVSU
UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 500 students earned academic degrees from Saginaw Valley State University at the end of the fall 2019 semester.
• Marion:
Katrina Carrigan
• Cadillac:
Alyssa Fisher
Amber Gillespie
Jordan Weaver
• Tustin:
Haley Ludviksen
Devyn Powell
• Mesick:
Kennedy Marker
• Boon:
Claire Oswalt
• LeRoy:
Brooke Sebastiano
Local students named to SVSU’s Dean’s List
UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2019 semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
• Tustin:
Isaac Peterson
Tyler Neuman
Brandon Neuman
• McBain:
Sarah Mentel
Abigail Dick
• Marion:
Kinzie Sikkema
• Cadillac:
Clayton McCarthy
Alexis Sims
• LeRoy:
Shiloh Ruppert
• Lake City:
Elisabeth Brown
Haley Heistand
Miller named to SHU’s Dean’s List
ADRIAN — Siena Heights University recently announced its dean’s and academic achievement lists for the fall semester 2019.
• Marion:
Jessica Miller, Nursing RN completion
