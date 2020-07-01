Saginaw Valley State University

UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University announces the winter 2020 semester Deans' List.

• Lake City

  Elisabeth Brown

  Joshua Madden

Lindsey Pylkas

• Cadillac

Abigale Divozzo

• Tustin

Tyler Neuman

Brandon Neuman

• LeRoy

Shiloh Ruppert

• Evart

Aleeha Turner

• Boon

Jodi VanPelt

 

UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University announces the winter 2020 semester President's List.

• Cadillac

Alexis Sims

• Tustin

Isaac Peterson

• Evart

Rebecca Grable

• Marion

Kylie Sikkema

 

Spring Arbor Univeristy

SPRING ARBOR — Spring Arbor University announces its spring 2020 semester Dean's list.

• Cadillac

 Seth M. Phelps

• Manton, MI

Caitlin Marie Taylor

• McBain, MI

Sarah E. Pluger

  Joel Stephen Vredenburg

 

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY— Keegan Melstrom of Cadillac, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.

