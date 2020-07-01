Saginaw Valley State University
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University announces the winter 2020 semester Deans' List.
• Lake City
Elisabeth Brown
Joshua Madden
Lindsey Pylkas
• Cadillac
Abigale Divozzo
• Tustin
Tyler Neuman
Brandon Neuman
• LeRoy
Shiloh Ruppert
• Evart
Aleeha Turner
• Boon
Jodi VanPelt
UNIVERSITY CENTER — Saginaw Valley State University announces the winter 2020 semester President's List.
• Cadillac
Alexis Sims
• Tustin
Isaac Peterson
• Evart
Rebecca Grable
• Marion
Kylie Sikkema
Spring Arbor Univeristy
SPRING ARBOR — Spring Arbor University announces its spring 2020 semester Dean's list.
• Cadillac
Seth M. Phelps
• Manton, MI
Caitlin Marie Taylor
• McBain, MI
Sarah E. Pluger
Joel Stephen Vredenburg
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY— Keegan Melstrom of Cadillac, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.