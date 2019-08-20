Bott graduates from Bismarck State
BISMARCK, N.D. — Julie Bott of Kingsley graduated from Bismarck State College with an Associate in Applied Science degree in Administrative Assistant/General during the college's 79th commencement ceremony on May 10 at the Bismarck Event Center.
The 2019 commencement speaker was Vern Dosch, CEO and President of National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC). The student speaker was Amanda Haman, a Nursing student from Mandan, N.D.
The 2019 BSC Commencement ceremony was recorded and is available for viewing on the BSC website at bismarckstate.edu.
Buckley student makes Trinity Christian College Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Spring 2019.
Local student Alysia Folkersma of Buckley was on the list.
The dean’s list is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.
April 2019 graduates announced at Alma College
ALMA — Alma College is pleased to announce the following students have completed the requirements for their respective degrees, which were conferred in April 2019. Several students also earned graduation honors, awarded in three levels, recognizing outstanding academic achievement.
The highest honor, summa cum laude, is given to students who have achieved a 3.8 grade point average (GPA); magna cum laude honors are awarded to students who have achieved a 3.6 GPA, and cum laude honors require an achievement of 3.4 GPA.
In addition to graduate honors, Alma graduates may earn department honors by demonstrating superior performance in a particular academic discipline. To receive this award, graduates presented a thesis of honors caliber and achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher in their major field.
• Holly Zuiderveen of Falmouth received a Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in biology.
• Logan St. John of Lake received a Bachelor of Arts degree summa cum laude in environmental studies.
Harrietta student makes honor roll at University of Wyoming
LARAMIE, Wy. — The University of Wyoming lists three students from Michigan on the 2019 spring semester academic honor rolls.
Benjamin Brown of Harrietta made the list.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
West Shore announces dean's list
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College has released its dean’s list for the 2019 winter semester. An asterisk indicates high honors.
Local recipients include:
• Hunter P. Wojciechowski* of Harrietta
• Kylah P. Fischer* of Wellston
• Brooklyn A. Cook of Wellston
• Bethany R. Talaske of Reed City
• Amanda J. Ross* of Cadillac
Full-time students achieving a semester grade point average of 3.75 or above receive high honors and full-time students with a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.749 receive honors.
Mesick student makes honors list at Concordia University Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. — Concordia University officials have released the Spring Honors List for the 2018-2019 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.
Among the area students named to the list were Jordyn Barley of Mesick, senior majoring in Justice and Public Policy.
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
Grand Valley State University announces graduate list
ALLENDALE — More than 3,200 Grand Valley State University students participated in commencement ceremonies this past April at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Local graduates include:
• Cadillac: John T. Kelley, BS; Lauren A. Munch, BS; Brian A. Trager, BBA
• Lake City: Rachel J. Gischia, BA
• Leroy: Taylor M. Ostrander, BS
• Manton: Alainna M. O'Neill, BS
• McBain: Truman C. Gilde, BS
• Mesick: Thomas B. Bailey, BS
• Reed City: Caroline M. Adsmond, BS; Lily R. Heald, BSN
• Tustin: Cuyler R. Huffman, MS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.