ALMA — The Alma College Registrar's Office is pleased to announce the following students have completed the requirements for their respective degrees during 2019.
• Jake Ellens of Cadillac received a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing.
• Anissa Keeler of Marion received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude in business administration/art and design.
• Jason Keith of Cadillac received a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing.
ALMA — An annual Alma College event, Kapp Honors Day recognizes the original research and creative work of student presenters across all academic majors. The 24th annual event, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2, 2020, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented students, faculty and staff from gathering in person for presentations and poster sessions. However, the college celebrates and acknowledges the achievements of the nearly 100 students slated to participate through the Honors Day abstract book.
• Senior Kara Andersen-Denike of Boon, the presentation was titled "Making the Invisible Visible: Ralph Ellison's Invisible Man and Black Lives Matter." She is a graduate of Cadillac High School.
TRAVERSE CITY — As Michigan continues to try and mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northwestern Michigan College today announced it will not return to face-to-face classes for exams this semester and will postpone its 2020 Commencement ceremony.
On March 16, 2020 NMC canceled face-to-face classes through April 27, 2020 the last week of the semester, when final exams are scheduled. Students will now not return to campus for exams. Instructors will make arrangements between now and then and communicate directly with students.
The 2020 Commencement ceremony, originally set for May 2, 2020 will either be delayed until August or a double ceremony held in May 2021.
BATON ROUGE— The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Grand Valley State University:
• Hanna Liptak, of Boon
• Mary Erickson, of Cadillac
• Justin Smith, of Cadillac
SPEARFISH, SD — More than 300 graduates will be recognized during the 179th Black Hills State University Commencement Ceremony, which will be held virtually on Friday, May 8 at 4 p.m. Rep. Dusty Johnson will deliver the commencement address.
• Krista Kerutis, of Lake City, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology
SALT LAKE CITY — Andrea Mccaherty of Mesick, Michigan has earned a Bachelor of Science, Marketing Management degree from Western Governors University (WGU).
