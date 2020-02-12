Local Students Honored

CADILLAC — The following local students were honored at the Michigan Nursing Students Association's 69 annual state convention.

• Cadillac

Sheena Erickson won the MNSA’s Outstanding Nursing Award

• Mesick

Victoria Ford was honored with the Future Florence Award

 

Local Students named to GVSU Dean's List

ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester concluding in December. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5-grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.

• Boon

Brock A. Clough

Hanna N. Liptak

• Cadillac

Amanda R. Blackmer

Daniel J. Bottke

Kaya E. Dahlquist

Nathaniel A. Dietlin

Katelyn M. Erickson

Mary F. Erickson

Ariana N. Faught

Travis C. Flint

Kelsi M. Gaunt

Elizabeth J. Kennard

Caleb A. Mitchell

Carissa J. Mitchell

Kallie L. Poulos

Justin R. Smith

Derek A. Tonello

• Evart

Austin R. Hamilton

Braydon L. Spaugh

• Harrietta

Hunter P. Wojciechowski

• Lake City

Ashley R. Balcer

Gabrielle L. Brown

Michael J. Grieb

Kaitlyn M. Lindow

• LeRoy

Hannah M. Hill

Carissa L Yeomans

Sarah M. Zimmerman

• Manton

Haley C. Taylor

• Marion

Logan S. Taylor

• Mc Bain

Jenna M. Dick

Dakota J. Hamman

• Reed City

Alyssa R .Olds

• Tustin

Josselynn L. Wagner

 

Local students named to MTU Dean's List

HOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University released its Fall Dean's List.

• Cadillac

Grant R. Fiet, Mechanical Engineering

Brian I. Geiger*, Mechanical Engineering

Nathan I. Kenwabikise, Computer Science

• Manton

Bailee R. Kimbel, Psychology

Zoe E. Wahr*, Civil Engineering

• Marion

Megan E. Kamphouse*, Biomedical Engineering

Jack T. Racignol, Mechanical Engineering

• McBain

Brett T. Cianek, Environmental Engineering

Ezra R. Cotter*, Physics (BA)

 

Vrieze named to TNU Dean's List

NASHVILLE — Trevecca Nazarene University releases its Fall Dean's List.

• Cadillac

Wilson Vrieze

 

Yack graduates from MCTI

LANSING — Michigan Career and Technical Institute announced its winter graduates. 

• Wexford

Joanna Yack, Retail Marketing

 

Local students graduates from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University.

• Cadillac

Kaitlyn Parcell, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree

Michaela George, Master of Science, Nursing - Education (BSN to MSN) degree

• Mesick

Ryan Yeomans, Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree

 

Hamill graduates from WSU

WICHITA — The following local resident earned her degree from Wichita State University

• Cadillac

Melissa A. Hamill, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology, Cum Laude

 

Local students graduate from NMU

MARQUETTE — The following local residents have earned their degrees from Northern Michigan University.

 

Associate Degree:

• Cadillac

Mindy Dull, AAS-General University Studies

 

Baccalaureate Degree:

• Cadillac

Keenan Cooper, BS-Fisheries and Wildlife Mgmt

• Lake City

Kylie Rozeveld, BS-Language Arts/Elementary Ed, Cum Laude

• Marion

Hayley Blackledge, BS-Sociology, Magna Cum Laude

• McBain

Theo Medendorpof, BS-Environmental Science

 

