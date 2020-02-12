Local Students Honored
CADILLAC — The following local students were honored at the Michigan Nursing Students Association's 69 annual state convention.
• Cadillac
Sheena Erickson won the MNSA’s Outstanding Nursing Award
• Mesick
Victoria Ford was honored with the Future Florence Award
Local Students named to GVSU Dean's List
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University announces the names of students who were placed on the dean’s list for the Fall 2019 semester concluding in December. The list includes those students who have maintained a 3.5-grade point average and been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits.
• Boon
Brock A. Clough
Hanna N. Liptak
• Cadillac
Amanda R. Blackmer
Daniel J. Bottke
Kaya E. Dahlquist
Nathaniel A. Dietlin
Katelyn M. Erickson
Mary F. Erickson
Ariana N. Faught
Travis C. Flint
Kelsi M. Gaunt
Elizabeth J. Kennard
Caleb A. Mitchell
Carissa J. Mitchell
Kallie L. Poulos
Justin R. Smith
Derek A. Tonello
• Evart
Austin R. Hamilton
Braydon L. Spaugh
• Harrietta
Hunter P. Wojciechowski
• Lake City
Ashley R. Balcer
Gabrielle L. Brown
Michael J. Grieb
Kaitlyn M. Lindow
• LeRoy
Hannah M. Hill
Carissa L Yeomans
Sarah M. Zimmerman
• Manton
Haley C. Taylor
• Marion
Logan S. Taylor
• Mc Bain
Jenna M. Dick
Dakota J. Hamman
• Reed City
Alyssa R .Olds
• Tustin
Josselynn L. Wagner
Local students named to MTU Dean's List
HOUGHTON — Michigan Technological University released its Fall Dean's List.
• Cadillac
Grant R. Fiet, Mechanical Engineering
Brian I. Geiger*, Mechanical Engineering
Nathan I. Kenwabikise, Computer Science
• Manton
Bailee R. Kimbel, Psychology
Zoe E. Wahr*, Civil Engineering
• Marion
Megan E. Kamphouse*, Biomedical Engineering
Jack T. Racignol, Mechanical Engineering
• McBain
Brett T. Cianek, Environmental Engineering
Ezra R. Cotter*, Physics (BA)
Vrieze named to TNU Dean's List
NASHVILLE — Trevecca Nazarene University releases its Fall Dean's List.
• Cadillac
Wilson Vrieze
Yack graduates from MCTI
LANSING — Michigan Career and Technical Institute announced its winter graduates.
• Wexford
Joanna Yack, Retail Marketing
Local students graduates from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University.
• Cadillac
Kaitlyn Parcell, Bachelor of Arts, Special Education degree
Michaela George, Master of Science, Nursing - Education (BSN to MSN) degree
• Mesick
Ryan Yeomans, Bachelor of Science, Nursing degree
Hamill graduates from WSU
WICHITA — The following local resident earned her degree from Wichita State University
• Cadillac
Melissa A. Hamill, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies Psychology, Cum Laude
Local students graduate from NMU
MARQUETTE — The following local residents have earned their degrees from Northern Michigan University.
Associate Degree:
• Cadillac
Mindy Dull, AAS-General University Studies
Baccalaureate Degree:
• Cadillac
Keenan Cooper, BS-Fisheries and Wildlife Mgmt
• Lake City
Kylie Rozeveld, BS-Language Arts/Elementary Ed, Cum Laude
• Marion
Hayley Blackledge, BS-Sociology, Magna Cum Laude
• McBain
Theo Medendorpof, BS-Environmental Science
