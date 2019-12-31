Planning for the future
As the nights now outlast the days, the cold strengthens its icy grip, and the snow no longer melts away. Michigan is once again embraced by the familiar chill of winter.
Many hunters have now traded in their rifles for warm evenings beside the fire, telling the stories of their success and of the trophies that escaped. Fly rods have long since been tucked away and fishermen and fisherwomen eagerly await the first turns of their augers through the ice.
And so, the cycle continues. As the seasons pass, so does the focus of hunters, anglers, and all lovers of the outdoors as they continue planning for the next season’s adventures.
It is this planning and pursuit that has contributed to hunters and anglers becoming the largest and most consistent supporters of conservation this country has ever seen. This support has had far-reaching, positive influences across not only Michigan but the entire United States and North America.
From the deer hunters who strive to maintain the health and diversity of their forests, to the anglers who ensure their waters are free from erosion and pollution, the ecological benefits and success stories are countless. And while there are still many environmental challenges, the contributions of hunters and anglers illustrate a culture of stewardship and conservation that goes far beyond that of the average outdoor enthusiast.
Funding conservation efforts
According to a study conducted by the Michigan United Conservation Clubs, Michigan’s hunters and anglers contribute around $62 million annually to wildlife and natural resource conservation projects by purchasing hunting and fishing licenses. In addition to the purchase of licenses, tags, and stamps, hunters and anglers contribute substantially to Michigan’s economy — to the tune of $11.2 billion in hunting and fishing related purchases.
This money generates 170,000 jobs related to hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation. These numbers are reflected nationally, as well. In a 2017 report conducted by the Outdoor Industry Association, it was found that Americans annually contribute $887 billion toward outdoor recreation, including hunting and fishing.
A storied history of conservation
While many hunters and anglers have always been keen to protect the environment and natural resources, adequate management and policies have not always been in place. But thanks to the efforts of these groups, many changes have occurred in our country that allow for the hunting and fishing opportunities we enjoy today.
In the late 1800s, wildlife resources were in serious decline. Something needed to be done to protect what was still left. Political leaders from the United States and Canada, including avid hunters, such as Theodore Roosevelt, met and eventually developed what is now known as the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. This model revolutionized how natural resources were managed in North America. It also set a framework for important legislative protections for our wildlife and wild places.
Legislative success
The adoption of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation contributed to the passage of several key pieces of legislation, thus paving the way for the recovery our nation’s wildlife resources.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (1918) was passed in response to the market hunting that had decimated many of our waterfowl species. The act makes it illegal to take, possess, import, export, transport, sell, purchase, or offer for sale, purchase, or barter, any migratory bird, or the parts except under the terms of a valid Federal permit.
The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act (1937) taxes firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment with all proceeds going to wildlife conservation.
The Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Act (1950) taxes fishing and boating equipment, as well as boat fuel with all funds supporting conservation programs.
These are only a few of the historic acts that have been passed, namely because hunters and anglers advocated for them. They sounded the alarm that wildlife resources were being depleted and they fought to ensure that future generations would have access to our nation’s treasured resources.
More than hunting, fishing
Aldo Leopold, the great writer and conservationist of the early 20th century said, “Like winds and sunsets, wild things were taken for granted until progress began to do away with them. Now we face the question whether a still higher ‘standard of living’ is worth its cost in things natural, wild and free.‘
With Leopold’s words in mind, conservation is a community effort. It takes people from all backgrounds, hobbies, nationalities, and beliefs to protect our planet. It has been this diversity of thought and ideals that have given us our National and State Parks, the National Wildlife Refuge System, the designation of our Wild and Scenic Rivers to name a few. Places that everyone can enjoy. Together we can protect these places and their wildlife for generations to come.
Alex Svoboda is the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance (MAEAP) Technician for the Osceola-Lake Conservation District, located in Reed City, Michigan. He is responsible for Osceola, Clare, and the eastern half of Lake counties. For more information contact Alex by phone at 231-465-8012, by email at alex.svoboda@macd.org, or stop by the Osceola-Lake Conservation District office located at 138 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
