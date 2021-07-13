Thursday, July 15
Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy?
• Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
• What: Upbeat Cadillac: Nick Moss Band
• Info: The Nick Moss Band will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine through Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
Tuesday, July 13
Cadillac
• What: Anxiety, Depression, etcetera support group
• Info: Here to help at no cost. Facilitator: Bety Wilson
• Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
• Place: Back of cadillac United Methodist Church, East Division Street
• Contact: (231)884-4249
• Cost: Free
Friday, July 16
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Orchestra
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion in downtown Cadillac
• Cost: Free
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Nick Moss Band
• Info: The Nick Moss Band is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly through Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
• Time: 7 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Pine St.
• Cost: Free
• What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema
• Info: Join us for the live-action retelling of “Mulan.‘ Rated PG-13. Indoor viewing.
• Time: 9 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Saturday, July 17
Cadillac
• What: Up North Arts Yart Sale
• Info: A creative spin on the traditional yard sale! Featuring donated art, art supplies, equipment, arts and crafts books, and collectibles at affordable yard sale prices. All proceeds will go to support programing at Up North Arts in Cadillac.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, Inc., 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
• Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Freewill offering
• What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac
• Cost: Free
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Cadillac
What: Why Geneology?
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita's Black Rose
Info: Serita's Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of Every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noom
Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Friday, July 23, 2021
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library's Summer Cinema
Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.
Time: 9 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.