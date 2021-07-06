Thursday, July 8, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Genealogy
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Monday, July 12
Cadillac
What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Pavillion in downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Nick Moss Band
Info: The Nick Moss Band will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Friday, July 16, 2021
Cadillac
What: Live Music: Cadillac Orchestra
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Paillion in Downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase - Nick Moss Band
Info: The Nick Moss Band is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N Pine St
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cadillac
What: Up North Arts Yart Sale
Info: A creative spin on the traditional yard sale! Featuring donated art, art spplies, equipment, arts and crafts books, and collectibles at affordable yard sale prices. All proceeds will go to support programing at Up North Arts in Cadillac.
Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: Up North Arts, Inc., 601 Chestnut Street
What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Pavillio in Downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita's Black Rose
Info: Serita's Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
