Thursday, July 22
Cadillac
• What: Why Genealogy?
• Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information
• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
• Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
• What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita’s Black Rose
• Info: Serita’s Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
• Cost: Free
• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
• Time: 11 a.m. to noon
• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
• Cost: Free
• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Friday, July 23
Reed City
• What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema
• Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.
• Time: 9 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Lake City
• What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: MI Edible Plants and
Forage
• Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
• Time: 10 to 11:30 am.
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Saturday, July 24
Manton
• What: Christmas in July
• Info: Come support the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department and bless a family for Christmas in July. Lunch will be served. There will also be a Chinese raffle and fire trucks to check out.
• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road,
Manton
Monday, July 26
Cadillac
What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
Info: Christmas in July along with other fun songs for the kids.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Tustin
What: Pine River Historical Society Meeting: Guest Speaker
Info: Dave Dister will give a presentation on his 2019 birding trip to Costa Rica. Dave, a friend of Reuben Yoder of Tustin, is an expert birder and accomplished photographer. His pictures of Costa Rica are amazing. Everyone is welcome to this meeting.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Tustin Community Center, 310 S Neilson St.
Friday, July 30
Lake City
What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: Invasive Species and You!
Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
Time:10 to 11:30 a.m.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Sunday, Aug. 8
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cadillac
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.