Thursday, July 22

 

Cadillac

• What: Why Genealogy?

• Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information

• Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

• Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance

 

• What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita’s Black Rose

• Info: Serita’s Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

• Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

• Cost: Free

 

• What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

• Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

• Time: 11 a.m. to noon

• Place: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac

• Cost: Free

• Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message

 

Friday, July 23

 

Reed City

• What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema

• Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.

• Time: 9 p.m.

• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

 

Lake City

• What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: MI Edible Plants and

Forage

• Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.

• Time: 10 to 11:30 am.

• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road

Saturday, July 24

 

Manton

• What: Christmas in July

• Info: Come support the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department and bless a family for Christmas in July. Lunch will be served. There will also be a Chinese raffle and fire trucks to check out.

• Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Place: 4950 N. 31 Road,

Manton 

 

Monday, July 26

Cadillac

What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band

Info: Christmas in July along with other fun songs for the kids.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac

Cost: Free

 

Tustin

What: Pine River Historical Society Meeting: Guest Speaker

Info: Dave Dister will give a presentation on his 2019 birding trip to Costa Rica. Dave, a friend of Reuben Yoder of Tustin, is an expert birder and accomplished photographer. His pictures of Costa Rica are amazing. Everyone is welcome to this meeting.

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Tustin Community Center, 310 S Neilson St.

 

Friday, July 30

Lake City

What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: Invasive Species and You!

Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.

Time:10 to 11:30 a.m.

Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road

 

Sunday, Aug. 8

Cadillac

What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show

Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.

 

Thursday, Aug. 12

Cadillac

What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank

Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac

Cost: Free

Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message

