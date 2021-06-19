Saturday, June 19, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Beulah Land Quartet
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
Lake City
What: Touch a Truck
Info: Lake City Community MOPS is hosting a free, fun event at the Missaukee County Road Commission (1199 N. Morey Road, Lake City) just north of Lake City on M-66. There will be many vehicles of all kinds for kids to explore!
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road
Cost: Free
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Cadillac
What: Movie Night
Info: Free Outdoor movie night on the lawn, featuring the Lion King.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks. Come enjoy a fun movie together.
Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday
Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St., Cadillac
Cost: Free
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Wendell Harrison Quartet
Info: The Wendell Harrison Quartet is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac Concert Series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Friday, June 25, 2021
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Wendell Harrison Quartet
Info: Wendell Harrison Quartet will be kicking off the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. Friday
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Park St.
Cost: Free
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Pictures of Grace
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m. June 26
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. July 1
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Holly McGuire
Info: Holly McGuire will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. July 1
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Friday, July 2, 2021
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Holly McGuire with Randy Marsh Express
Info: Holly Mcguire with Randy Marsh Express is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. July 2
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Park St.
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m. July 3
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
