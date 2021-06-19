Saturday, June 19, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Beulah Land Quartet

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Freewill offering

 

Lake City

What: Touch a Truck

Info: Lake City Community MOPS is hosting a free, fun event at the Missaukee County Road Commission (1199 N. Morey Road, Lake City) just north of Lake City on M-66. There will be many vehicles of all kinds for kids to explore!

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Place: Missaukee County Road Commission, 1199 N. Morey Road

Cost: Free

 

Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Cadillac

What: Movie Night

Info: Free Outdoor movie night on the lawn, featuring the Lion King.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs and favorite movie snacks. Come enjoy a fun movie together.

Time: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Place: First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. Harris St., Cadillac

Cost: Free

 

Thursday, June 24, 2021

Cadillac

What: Back to Geneology

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance

 

What: Upbeat Cadillac: Wendell Harrison Quartet

Info: The Wendell Harrison Quartet is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac Concert Series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

 

Friday, June 25, 2021

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Wendell Harrison Quartet

Info: Wendell Harrison Quartet will be kicking off the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. Friday

Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Park St.

Cost: Free

 

Saturday, June 26, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Pictures of Grace

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m. June 26

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Freewill offering

 

Thursday, July 1, 2021

Cadillac

What: Back to Geneology

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m. July 1

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance

 

What: Upbeat Cadillac: Holly McGuire

Info: Holly McGuire will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. July 1

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

 

Friday, July 2, 2021

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Holly McGuire with Randy Marsh Express

Info: Holly Mcguire with Randy Marsh Express is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m. July 2

Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Park St.

Cost: Free

 

Saturday, July 03, 2021

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m. July 3

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Freewill offering

