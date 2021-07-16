Friday, July 16
Cadillac
• What: Cadillac Orchestra
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion in downtown Cadillac
• Cost: Free
Lake City
• What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: Leave No Trace
• Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
• Time:10 to 11:30 am.
• Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail, 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Reed City
• What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Nick Moss Band
• Info: The Nick Moss Band is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly through Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
• Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
• Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Pine St.
• Cost: Free
• What: Reed City Area District Library’s Summer Cinema
• Info: Join us for the live-action retelling of “Mulan.‘ Rated PG-13. Indoor viewing.
• Time: 9 p.m.
• Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S. Chestnut St.
Saturday, July 17
Cadillac
• What: Up North Arts Yart Sale
• Info: A creative spin on the traditional yard sale! Featuring donated art, art supplies, equipment, arts and crafts books, and collectibles at affordable yard sale prices. All proceeds will go to support programming at Up North Arts in Cadillac.
• Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Place: Up North Arts, Inc., 601 Chestnut St.
• What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
• Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
• Cost: Freewill offering
• What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
• Time: 7 p.m.
• Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac
• Cost: Free
Sunday, July 18
Lake City
• What: Evangelical Presbyterians to Host “The Beulah Land Quartet‘
• Info: The concert will be held at the Outdoor Concert Pavilion on the grounds north of the main church building. You may enjoy the concert from your vehicle or bring a lawn chair or blanket. Still being cautious about COVID; we recommend social distancing.
• Time: 6 p.m.
• Place: Lake City E.P.C. is located on M-55 one-quarter mile east of M-66
• Cost: Freewill offering
Thursday, July 22
Cadillac
What: Why Geneology?
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories. A member can also help research tough challenges in finding information
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita's Black Rose
Info: Serita's Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
What: Veterans Serving Veterans Food Bank
Info: The VSV Food Bank is available for Veterans in Wexford and Missaukee counties on the second and fourth Thursday of every month. First-time veterans should bring a veterans ID or their DD214.
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Pace: VSV Park: 3740 South 41 Road, Cadillac
Cost: Free
Contact: Steve Birdwell (231)884-3547 and leave a message
Friday, July 23
Reed City
What: Reed City Area District Library's Summer Cinema
Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.
Time: 9 p.m.
Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.
Lake City
What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: MI Edible Plants and Forage
Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
Time:10:00 to 11:30 am.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Saturday, July 24
Manton
What: Christmas in July
Info: Come support the Colfax-Greenwood Fire Department and bless a family for Christmas in July. Lunch will be served. There will also be a Chinese raffle and fire trucks to check out.
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Place: 4950 N 31 Rd Manton
Monday, July 26
Cadillac
What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band
Info: Christmas in July along with other fun songs for the kids.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Rotary Pavilion in Downtown Cadillac
Cost: Free
Tustin
What: Pine River Historical Society Meeting: Guest Speaker
Info: Dave Dister will give a presentation on his 2019 birding trip to Costa Rica. Dave, a friend of Reuben Yoder of Tustin, is an expert birder and accomplished photographer. His pictures of Costa Rica are amazing. Everyone is welcome to this meeting.
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Tustin Community Center, 310 S Neilson St.
Friday, July 30
Lake City
What: On the Trail series with Missaukee Conservation District: Invasive Species and You!
Info: Visit www.missaukeecd.org for more information and registration.
Time:10 to 11:30 a.m.
Place: Missaukee Conservation District Nature Trail; 6180 W. Sanborn Road
Sunday, Aug. 8
Cadillac
What: Cadillac Fish and Duck Decoy Sporting Collectible Show
Info: Rain or shine: over 30 vendors, tank available to test and swim decoys, demonstrations by local carvers, spears, lures, reels, poles and much more.
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Place: Market in Cadillac Commons, 117 W Cass St.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Cadillac
