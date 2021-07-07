Thursday, July 8, 2021

 

Cadillac

What: Back to Genealogy

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Genealogy Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St., west entrance

 

Friday, July 9, 2021

 

Reed City

What: Reed City Area District Library's Summer Cinema

Info: Join us to enjoy Raya and the Last Dragon. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

 

Saturday, July 10, 2021

 

Cadillac

What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

 

Monday, July 12

 

Cadillac

What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Pavillion in downtown Cadillac

Cost: Free

 

Thursday, July 15, 2021

Cadillac

What: Back to Geneology

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance

 

What: Upbeat Cadillac: Nick Moss Band

Info: The Nick Moss Band will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

 

Friday, July 16, 2021

Cadillac

What: Live Music: Cadillac Orchestra

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Paillion in Downtown Cadillac

Cost: Free

 

Reed City

What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase - Nick Moss Band

Info: The Nick Moss Band is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.

Time: 7 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N Pine St

Cost: Free

 

What: Reed City Area District Library's Summer Cinema

Info: Join us for the live-action retelling of Mulan. Rated PG-13. Indoor viewing.

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

 

Saturday, July 17, 2021

Cadillac

What: Up North Arts Yart Sale

Info: A creative spin on the traditional yard sale! Featuring donated art, art spplies, equipment, arts and crafts books, and collectibles at affordable yard sale prices. All proceeds will go to support programing at Up North Arts in Cadillac.

Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: Up North Arts, Inc., 601 Chestnut Street

 

What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales

Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.

Cost: Free-will offering

 

What: Live Music: Clam Lake Band

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rotary Pavillio in Downtown Cadillac

Cost: Free

 

Thursday, July 22, 2021

Cadillac

What: Back to Geneology

Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance

 

What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita's Black Rose

Info: Serita's Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.

Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion

Cost: Free

 

Friday, July 23, 2021

 

Reed City

 

What: Reed City Area District Library's Summer Cinema

Info: Join us for the Croods. Rated PG. Outside viewing, bring your own seating and favorite movie snacks.

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Reed City Area District Library, 829 S Chestnut St.

