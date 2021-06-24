Friday, June 25, 2021
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase — Wendell Harrison Quartet
Info: Wendell Harrison Quartet will be kicking off the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N. Park St.
Cost: Free
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Pictures of Grace
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m. Saturday
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Freewill offering
What: 2021 Amateur Radio Field Day
Info: Wexaukee Amateur Radio Club will be participating in emergency drills from June 26 to June 27. The event will run 24 hours and set up will be in the Cadillac area. Contact Tom Warnock for more information and location.
Time: 2 p.m. Saturday
Contact: Tom Warnock at (231) 775-8767 or wb8wiv@charter.net
Lake City
What: Outdoor Concert: The Walkers
Info: Evangelical Presbyterian Church will be hosting The Walkers for an outdoor concert. Still taking precautions, social distancing is encouraged. In the event of bad weather, the concert will be held at the church's sanctuary on M-55, just east of M-66.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: 5804 West Houghton Lake Road
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m. July 1
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Holly McGuire
Info: Holly McGuire will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Friday, July 02, 2021
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase - Holly McGuire with Randy Marsh Express
Info: Holly Mcguire with Randy Marsh Express is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N Park St
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Feast of Trumpets
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: The Walkers
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Nick Moss Band
Info: The Nick Moss Band will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
Friday, July 16, 2021
Reed City
What: Crossroads Picnic Showcase - Nick Moss Band
Info: The Nick Moss Band is joining the lineup for the 26th annual Crossroads Picnic Showcase. The Showcase will be weekly from June 25 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Tables provided. Social distancing and facial coverings are encouraged.
Time: 7 p.m. to 9:15 a.m.
Place: Rambadt Park Campground Bandstand, 700 N Pine St
Cost: Free
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Cadillac
What: Summer Concert Series: Jim Quales
Info: Come one, come all! Entertainment every Saturday evening from June 12 to Aug. 14. Summer Concert Series will include Christian music in a variety of styles like barbershop, traditional gospel, country, contemporary, bluegrass, blues and rock.
Time: 6 p.m.
Place: Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl St.
Cost: Free-will offering
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Cadillac
What: Back to Geneology
Info: Open every Thursday from noon to 3 p.m., the Wexford Geneology Library offers computer many resources such as computer programs, obituaries and city directories.
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Place: Old Naval Academy Building, 601 Chestnut St. West Entrance
What: Upbeat Cadillac: Serita's Black Rose
Info: Serita's Black Rose will be performing at the 26th annual Upbeat Cadillac concert series. The Showcase will be weekly rain or shine from June 24 to Aug. 27 and feature a variety of jazz, blues, funk and R&B artists and groups. Bring friends, family, coolers, picnics, lawn chairs. Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged.
Time: 7 to 9:15 p.m.
Place: Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion
Cost: Free
