REED CITY — Three Spectrum Health Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals employees were nominated by patients and patient family members for their compassion and commitment and have been honored with DAISY and BEE Awards.
The quarterly awards recognize excellent performance and are based on nominations from patients, community members and colleagues. The latest winner of the DAISY Award, reserved for nurses, is Theresa Hazen, an RN in the Big Rapids hospital emergency department.
Hazen was nominated by patient Ariana Tonielli.
“She went above and beyond to ensure I got the best care and was going to be okay,‘ Tonielli said in her nomination. “She not only walked me through everything along the way, but she even talked to my mom with me on the phone just to keep her updated. I cannot explain how respected and comforted I felt as an individual and as a patient in her care. Her compassion and empathy for her patients were demonstrated by how she listened and responded to my concerns both medically and personally.‘
Winners of the BEE Awards, open to all staff members, is Morgan Progler, nursing assistant at Reed City Hospital Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and Jean Schember, a financial counselor at the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center.
Progler was nominated by a patient’s sister, Hilda Jamieson.
“My brother had dementia and needed extra care,‘ Jamieson’s nomination explained. “She joked with him, which was what he liked about her. I noticed she was so respectful of all her patients, but also family members. We never saw her without a big smile on her beautiful face. If I requested something for my brother, she was so prompt. She lifted all our spirits in a very sad time for us. A lot of workers went out of their way to be kind and helpful to my brother, but this person really touched my heart. What surprised me the most was when she came to my brother’s memorial service after he passed. She spoke so lovingly of her former patient. She lifted a lot of spirits that day.‘
Schember was nominated by Rhonda Krenz, a patient’s spouse.
“We found out in October 2018 that my husband had cancer,‘ Krenz said. “We went into shock, especially after all the bills started rolling in. I could barely breathe! This person, bless her heart, came to our rescue to say the least! By the time I left her office, my load was lighter, and I could breathe! She will never know just how much she helped us.‘
The awards were presented by the chief nursing officer of Big Rapids and Reed City hospitals, Caroline Ring.
The awards program was adopted from The DAISY Award, an international program established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. The Barnes family was deeply appreciative of the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for Patrick, so they created an award to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals have expanded the recognition program to include the BEE award open to all clinical and non-clinical employees, in addition to nurses.
Nominations are open for any Spectrum Health employee who regularly goes above and beyond in creating a meaningful experience for patients.
Nomination forms can be found at any Spectrum Health facility in Mecosta and Osceola counties or submitted online at: onlineregistrationcenter.com/BRRCDaisyBee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.