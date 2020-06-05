CADILLAC — Social distancing didn’t stop one church from giving their pastor a warm welcome. Last Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 4 p.m. the Cadillac and Lake City Churches held a drive-up welcome parade for Pastor Ariel Roldan. Roldan assumed pastoral leadership of the church in February, but they didn’t officially live in Cadillac until last weekend. Due to the Coronavirus situation looking for housing and moving was delayed significantly. Parishioners from both congregations had planned to drive down to their pastor’s former residence in Canton, Michigan and bring them back with pick-ups and trailers. The pastor declined citing the risk that it might pose to his new members. Everything was a new norm, even finding a moving company that adhered to the new hygiene standards.
Cars lined up at the school adjacent from the church in parade format and then drove up to the church parking lot where their new house is. People held colorful welcome signs outside their sunroofs and car windows and shouted greetings such as, “Welcome!‘ and “We’re so happy you are here!‘ The occasional car honk and shout littered the ambient sound. Roldan and his family feels very blessed. “What a lovely surprise! It touched our hearts. We love all the posters. Thank you to both of our church families. We feel so welcome and loved.‘ said Dalyn, Pastor Roldan’s wife.
Roldan and the entire church family hope to be able to meet again in person but in a safe manner.
Pastor Ariel Roldan’s first church service was on February 8, 2020 at the Lake City and Cadillac Division Street churches. These congregations are located at 5970 W. Sanborn Road (M-66) in Lake City and 801 E. Division Street in Cadillac.
Pastor Ariel is a native of Argentina. His family traveled to Bolivia in the late 1970s and to the U.S. in the early 1980s. They settled in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he spent a good portion of his life. It was there he was led to receive Christ as his personal Savior through the ministry of his youth leader, Bob Smith. The Lord providentially led Ariel to study massage therapy in California and practice as a therapist in Hermosa, South Dakota. From there he was led to a church-plant in Columbus, Ohio. Once the congregation was discipled and large enough to sustain itself, he went back home to Pennsylvania to study nursing. A semester before completing his RN studies, he felt the conviction to leave nursing and attend Andrews University to enter the ministry full- time.
While completing his undergraduate and graduate degrees, he was part of the pastoral team at the Berrien Springs (Michigan) Village near St. Joseph. While studying for the ministry, he also became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He completed his Master of Divinity in 2012 and began pastoring at the Oakwood and Romanian Company in Taylor MI, and two years ago the Monroe Church. Pastor Ariel is married to Dalyn, presently a full-time mom to their two daughters, Gianna and Aniyah. Dalyn’s profession is a Social Worker. She has had the extensive professional psychiatric experience, Multi-Systemic Therapy for at-risk teens/family, and giving developmental assessments to young children through the Regional Education Service Agency. Dalyn is a native of Puerto Rica.
Pastor Ariel enjoys discovering new ways to use many forms of technology for ministry such as audio and video podcasts. He also enjoys drawing, photography, music, and playing/watching soccer. One of his favorite activities is reading. He desires to reach out and serve Cadillac and Lake City through the churches in these communities.
