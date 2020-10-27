Many people have discovered that connecting to nature during social distancing is important to maintaining our health and well-being. Environmental experts have seen an increase in the number of people rediscovering our natural world. Individuals and families have gravitated to doing more outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, biking, fishing, bird watching, and boating.
There is scientific evidence that being in nature is the best thing that we can do for our overall health. Spending time in nature is encouraged because it helps reduce stress, depression, anxiety and the feeling of loneliness. A daily, small dose of nature can help the feeling of isolation that comes with social distancing. Getting outside can also enrich our sense of community and connection to the world.
As we slow down, stop having overcommitted schedules, and spend more time together our need for forming connections to nature and community increases. We do not have to travel long distances to experience the healing powers of nature. Nature experiences can be found just outside your window, in your own backyard and neighborhood. Nature journaling is one way we can connect to and gain a stronger appreciation of nature.
You don't have to be a writer or artist to nature journal. A nature journal is a journal that contains sketched and written observations about the natural world. This type of journaling can be done anywhere and by all ages. The goal of nature journaling is to deeply connect us to nature and it is not about making pretty art.
Benefits of nature journaling:
• Builds an emotional connection to nature
• Recording observation in journals allows us to connect and remember what we see and
experience in nature
• Deepens our appreciation of nature
• Helps with observation and creative thinking skills
• Improves our health and reduces stress
• Nature has a calming effect and boosts our creativity
• Helps us practice mindfulness
• Allows us to slow down, pay attention, and experience the wonder of nature
What is a nature journal?
• A written record of our nature observations to organize our thinking or record scientific information
• Help us discover the natural world through art, writing, and science
• Regular recording of observations, perceptions and feelings about the natural world around you
• Focuses on nature and your reflection of nature
• Captures our immediate experience and observation experienced while outdoors
• Focuses on observation, not art
• It is not about art but about accurate observations and recording what we are thinking
• Uses writing and drawing to convey information
• Drawings can include labels and writing to describe the drawing
What goes into a nature journal?
• Sketches or drawings at different scales
• Words
• Data
• Observations- ground level, eye-level, overhead, landscape, etc.
• Leaf rubbings
• Pressed plants or flowers (use packing tape to attach the plants to your pages)
• Record of bloom times, insect hatchings, etc.
How to start a nature journal
• Every journal is as unique as the keeper
• No best way to do nature journals
• You are the designer
• You determine what techniques and approaches you want to use
• You decide what you will put in and record in the journal
• Record basic data
• Place in the upper left or right corner of the page: date and time, place and weather
• Start with an anchor drawing to warm up, this can be anything
• Pay attention to your five senses: sight, smell, touch, sounds, and taste (only if safe)
• Ask yourself and answer these questions while journaling: I wonder, I notice, it reminds me of
• Practice, practice, practice, with time your drawings will improve
Nature journaling supplies
• Journal/sketchbook
• Carrying bag
• Drawing pencils
• Colored pencils
• Colored gel pens
• Eraser
• Pencil sharpener
• Binoculars
• Magnifying glass
• Field guides
• Bug spray
• Sunscreen
The author of this article started exploring nature journaling during our state’s stay at home order. She found that focusing on nature through journaling was a way to enjoy nature in the moment. It helped clear her mind and gave her a sense of peace amongst the current chaos. The following resources are helpful in learning about this new hobby.
Resources
Basic info and free online workshops
Free Nature Journaling Books
• https://johnmuirlaws.com/journaling-curriculum/
The Laws Guide to Drawing and Journaling- How to guide for beginners and beyond ($35)
• https://johnmuirlaws.com/product/the-laws-guide-to-nature-drawing-and-journaling/
Facebook Nature Journal Group
• https://www.facebook.com/groups/naturejournalclub/
Intro to Nature Journaling Video
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nndw2HQ7uA
Andrea Mayer is the Missaukee Conservation District Education Coordinator. If you would like more information about this article or would like at-home resources for environmental education call 231-839-7193 or email andrea.mayer@macd.org.
